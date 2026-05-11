Tunisia Eyes Stepped-Up Cooperation With EBRD, PM Says in Nairobi

11 May 2026
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, May 11 — Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri said, as she met Monday at the University of Nairobi with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso, Tunisia is keen to take partnership priorities to a more advanced level.

"This would instil new dynamics in bilateral partnership and expand cooperation in the service of Tunisia's interests and the aspirations of its people for equitable development and social justice on the basis of national orientations and priorities," she further said.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Africa Forward 2026 in Nairobi, in the presence of Tunisia's Ambassador to Kenya Anouar Ben Youssef.

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