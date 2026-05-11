Kenya: Monica Juma Assumes Office As UN Vienna Chief and Executive Director of Unodc

Nairobi — Kenyan diplomat and former Cabinet Secretary Dr. Monica Juma has officially assumed office as Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV) and Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Dr. Juma took up the position on May 11, 2026, with the rank of United Nations Under-Secretary-General, marking another major milestone for Kenya on the global diplomatic stage.

Her appointment places her at the helm of one of the UN's key global offices responsible for addressing transnational organised crime, corruption, terrorism, illicit trafficking, and drug-related challenges, while also overseeing multilateral cooperation initiatives coordinated from Vienna.

The United Nations Office at Vienna serves as one of the four major UN headquarters globally and hosts several international agencies and programmes focused on security, crime prevention, nuclear cooperation, and sustainable development.

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Dr. Juma succeeds Ghanaian diplomat Ghada Waly and brings decades of experience in diplomacy, governance, security, and international relations.

She previously served in several senior positions within the Kenyan government, including National Security Advisor to President William Ruto, Cabinet Secretary for Defence, Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, and Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Interior.

She also served as Kenya's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva and held various senior diplomatic assignments focused on regional peace, security, and multilateral cooperation.

Her appointment has been widely viewed as recognition of Kenya's growing diplomatic influence within international institutions and Africa's expanding role in global governance.

Dr. Juma is expected to lead efforts aimed at strengthening international cooperation against organised crime networks, cybercrime, money laundering, terrorism financing, human trafficking, and illicit drug trade, while also supporting justice reforms and rule of law initiatives globally.

Her tenure comes at a time when the international community is grappling with evolving security threats, digital crimes, and growing transnational criminal networks requiring stronger multilateral collaboration.

Kenya has increasingly positioned itself as a key player in regional peace and diplomacy, with several Kenyans taking up influential roles in international organisations in recent years.