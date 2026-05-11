Namibia: !Owoseb to the World ...Takes Namibian Artistry to Italy

Namibian composer, conductor, multidisciplinary artist, and educator Herold Osmond !Owoseb is currently in Italy through a Civitella Ranieri Music Fellowship.

He began his musical journey at the age of eight through singing and songwriting, later performing internationally with the College of the Arts Youth Choir in South Africa, Germany and the USA, including the 2012 World Choir Games.

"My journey in music began at a young age. Growing up in Namibia, music was always part of my environment, especially in community and church spaces. I was drawn to choral singing and the way voices come together. Over time, that grew into an interest in composition, and I started creating my own work," !Owoseb recalls.

His work is rooted in storytelling through music, performance and poetry.

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He started conducting at 14-years-old and has since led various ensembles, including Ephesians Youth Choir and his own Vocal Reflections.

!Owoseb studied Choral Conducting and Voice at the University of the Free State and has worked as a percussionist, composer and collaborator with ensembles such as the Namibian National Symphony Orchestra.

His multidisciplinary foundation was shaped early through his involvement in

the ArtBeat Theatre Programme of the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN), where he participated as a high school student and later served as an assistant facilitator for music in 2010, 2011 and 2013. Through this programme, he developed a broad artistic language, working across dance, drama, poetry and music.

Since 2023, !Owoseb has served as both a percussion lecturer and choir conductor at the Swakopmunder Musikwoche, contributing to the development of young musicians and the festival's choral programme.

Alongside his musical work, he is also a poet, using language as another medium to explore identity, memory and expression. His compositions and interdisciplinary work have featured in productions such as #Aoni //Aes and People of Song, and he was nominated for Best Score and Sound Design at the Namibian Theatre and Film Awards, marking recognition of his growing impact in the performing arts.

Deeply committed to youth development, !Owoseb has worked with Beautiful Kidz Namibia, where he led creative programmes including ArtSplash, creating platforms for young people to explore music, theatre, and artistic expression.

He currently teaches at St George's Diocesan Preparatory School and is driven by a long-term vision to establish an NGO focused on developing and empowering young artists in Namibia. Through his work, !Owoseb is shaping a new generation of creatives while building a multidisciplinary artistic voice that connects Namibia to the global stage.

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!Owoseb describes being awarded the fellowship as a blessing, saying he had no idea what a residency was or fully understood what it meant.

"The fact that I have time away from everything to just focus on my work is a huge blessing. I also get to learn about other artists and their work while experiencing the history of Italian art through our weekly excursions."

Living in Italy has been nothing short of amazing, he said he is surrounded by history and nature and is honoured to be part of it.

"During my time here, I'm focusing on my musical work and making plans to launch my professional career with a concert back home when I return. Most people know me as a composer, but there is so much more that I do that is still unknown," he said.

!Owoseb believes the fellowship will help him discover the depth of his creativity. It has given him permission to dream and to see that there is hope to build a sustainable career and earn from his work in the international market.

Upon his return home, he wants to continue working more intensely on his initiatives and help to establish a platform to cultivate the next generation of professional artists.

"This experience will also help me encourage my students to dream and to pursue life with an appreciation for music and art, whether as future artists or as supporters of the arts."