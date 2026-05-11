South Africa: Attackers Burn Activist Ngizwe Mchunu's Home in Mbumbulu

A massive fire completely destroyed the main house and traditional rondavels at Ngizwe Mchunu's home south of Durban on Sunday.

Unknown people looking for Mchunu started the fire. Two weeks ago, attackers also vandalised the home of activist Felemntwnini Gumede.

The children of activist Ngizwe Mchunu survived a terrifying attack when unknown people burnt down their family home on Sunday.

The attackers roamed the village of Mbumbulu, which falls under the Cele Tribal Authority south of Durban. They were looking for Mchunu before starting the fire.

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The blaze destroyed the main house and traditional rondavels on the Mchunu family property.

Mchunu is a leader of the March and March group. He is vocal against illegal immigrants. This stance has created many enemies for him.

His son, Sbani Mchunu, said the people who burnt their home are calling for a war.

This is the second attack on a March and March leader in just two weeks. Attackers recently targeted the Mzimkhulu home of Felemntwnini Gumede. They vandalised his house while looking for him. His children also survived.

Phakelumthakathi Ndabandaba, another March and March leader, said the attacks are painful.

"It is clear that we are under siege," Ndabandaba said.

He said the group is trying to clean the country without violence. He blamed people in local communities for protecting illegal foreign nationals by renting businesses to them.

Police are investigating a case of arson.