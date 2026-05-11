Namibia: Two Boys Injured in Explosion Near Rundu Military Base

11 May 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Two boys from Mavanze village in the Kavango East region were injured on Sunday afternoon after an explosive device detonated close to a military base, while they were allegedly playing with it.

The incident occurred around 17h00, according to Kavango East head of criminal investigations deputy commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu.

Kanyetu said the boys were rushed to the Rundu State Hospital for medical treatment.

He said the boys "played with an unknown explosive that they picked up in the area of the military base".

The injured children have been identified as Josef Ndumba (14), who sustained injuries to his arm and Tende Rayne (13), who suffered multiple injuries to his stomach and legs.

Police said the two boys are receiving treatment at the hospital and that their conditions are serious but stable.

Police investigations into the incident are continuing.

Meanwhile, Kanyetu urged residents living near military installations not to touch suspicious objects found in those areas.

"The police call on our community living within the surroundings of military bases not to handle unknown devices lying around the area, but to report it to the nearest police station," he said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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