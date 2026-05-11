Namibia: Nascam Boss Fired Over Misconduct

The Namibian Society of Composers and Authors of Music's board has fired chief executive Albert Nicanor, following a disciplinary process finding him guilty of misconduct.

This includes "gross insubordination, fraud, dishonesty, and the negligent and unauthorised use of a company vehicle".

The announcement was made in a statement the board issued over the weekend.

Nicanor was suspended in October, following allegations linked to workplace misconduct and intimidation claims.

Board chairperson Joseph Aillonga says acting chief executive Ferdinand Gertze will remain in the position until a substantive appointment is made.