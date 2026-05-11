Uganda: Lira Town College Ready to Host National Boys' Football Championship As USSSA Finals Kick Off

Lira Town College is fully prepared to host the National Boys' Football Championship, with Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) officials and hosts declaring that all key logistics, from accommodation to feeding and security, are in place ahead of kick-off in Lira City.

Speaking during a final inspection at Lira Town College, the school's head teacher, Levi Abongo, said preparations were nearly complete and the institution was ready to receive teams from across the country.

"We are almost 99.9 percent ready. Everything is in place and we are good to go," Abongo said.

He added that accommodation facilities had been fully prepared and assured participants of uninterrupted services upon arrival.

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"Our kitchen is open. Whatever time participants reach, they will still find food. This time we want to pledge that we are going to give quality food, and even the quantity will be okay," he said.

Abongo also highlighted the championship's economic importance to Lira City, urging local traders and service providers to take advantage of the expected influx of visitors.

"This ground is very fertile for business people. This is the right time for you to reap and reap very well," he said, while advising traders to maintain quality standards.

The championship, organised by USSSA, will feature 64 teams drawn from 19 sports zones across Uganda.

According to Geoffrey Allot, nine competition grounds have been prepared to host matches, including Lira Town College, Dr. Obote College, St. Catherine Secondary School, and Lango College, which will provide three pitches.

Other venues include Lira P7 School, Erute Primary School, and Uganda Technical College Lira.

Reserve playgrounds have also been secured to mitigate disruptions in case of adverse weather conditions. These include All Saints University playground at Boroboro Hill, Adyel Primary School, and Canon Lawrence Demonstration Primary School.

"We are suspecting that we may have weather challenges, so we have reserve fields on standby in case there is any disorganisation," Allot explained.

Okot B'tek commended the progress made by organisers following earlier inspection gaps, noting that most issues had been addressed.

"We carried out final inspection and the gaps we identified have largely been addressed. I am impressed," he said.

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He confirmed that all major playgrounds had been prepared, slashed, and marked, with security arrangements also strengthened.

Security agencies in Lira have agreed to establish a command centre at the tournament venue to coordinate operations throughout the competition.

"For the first time, security officials said they are going to open a command centre here. Security is guaranteed," Okot noted.

The two-week championship is expected to attract over 1,600 student players and about 200 officials, with leaders projecting a significant boost in economic activity across Lira City and the wider Lango sub-region.

"We want to change the economy of Lango within these two weeks in terms of business," Okot said.