Namibia: Appointment of Vicar Apostolic of Rundu

Vatican City — The Holy Father has appointed the Reverend Linus Ngenomesho, O.M.I., until now apostolic administrator of the apostolic vicariate of Rundu, Namibia, as vicar apostolic of the same circumscription.

Msgr. Linus Ngenomesho, O.M.I., was born on 22 August 1969 in Omatando, archdiocese of Windhoek, Namibia. He studied philosophy and theology at Saint Joseph's Oblates Scholasticate in Cedera, South Africa.

He was ordained a priest on 26 January 2002 for the Congregation of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate (O.M.I.).

He has held the following offices: parish vicar in Gobabis, archdiocese of Windhoek, and assistant master of novices at the O.M.I. Formation House in Dabra (2002-2004); provincial counsellor of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate of the Province of Namibia (2003-2009); director of the O.M.I. Formation House and parish priest of Saint Boniface in Windhoek (2004-2008); dean of the deanery of Windhoek (2004-2008); member of the College of Consultors of the archdiocese of Windhoek (2004-2020); parish priest of Saint Peter Claver in Ukahandja (2009-2010); provincial superior of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate of the Province of Namibia and president of the O.M.I. Region for Africa and Madagascar (2010-2016); secretary general of the Namibian Catholic Bishops' Conference (2016-2020); and to date, apostolic administrator of the apostolic vicariate of Rundu (since 2020).