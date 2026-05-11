Africa Bids Farewell to Principled Mogae

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah reminisced that the period between 1998 and 2008 marked a strengthening of relations between Namibia and Botswana, driven by a shared vision for regional peace, stability, economic cooperation, and African unity.

Nandi-Ndaitwah was paying tribute to former Botswana president Festus Gontebanye Mogae (86), who died in Gaborone over the weekend. He is survived by his wife, Barbara and three children and grandchildren. The news of Mogae's passing was broadcast live to the nation by president Duma Gideon Boko.

Nandi-Ndaitwah added that Mogae was a distinguished statesman, a principled leader, and a committed Pan-Africanist whose contribution to Botswana, the SADC region, and the African continent will be remembered with great respect and admiration.

"I particularly recall the spirit of solidarity and mutual respect that defined relations between our countries during his presidency, as our nations worked together through SADC to advance regional integration, development, and prosperity for our peoples," said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

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Boko said Botswana is mourning a distinguished statesman, a patriot whose life was devoted to the service of his country.

"He served Botswana with honour, integrity and extraordinary diligence. From his early years in the public service, to his stewardship of key national and international institutions, and ultimately of the third president of Botswana, he stood firmly for discipline, good governance, economic prudence and the advancement of our nation," said Boko during the nation's address in Mahalapye.

He added that under Mogae's leadership, Botswana earned international respect for principled governance, sound economic management and a steadfast commitment to democracy.

"He carried the name of Botswana with dignity across the world and remained throughout his life a voice of reason, unity and progress," he said.

During Mogae's tenure as president of Botswana, Namibia was led by founding president Sam Nujoma and later by president Hifikepunye Pohamba.

Zambia's president, Hakainde Hichilema said Mogae will be remembered for his economic stewardship, commitment to democratic governance, and strong advocacy in the fight against HIV/AIDS in Botswana and across Africa.

"We convey our heartfelt condolences to president Duma Gideon Boko and the people of Botswana during this difficult time," he said.

Adding his voice to the list of mourners is Botswana's former president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, who said Mogae was an astute and principled leader from whom he drew great inspiration and who enjoyed his dignified support throughout his tenure.

"He was honest, sincere and patriotic. I'll forever cherish his counsel given until he passed," said Masisi.

Seretse Khama Ian Khama, to whom Mogae passed the baton in 2008, said the late statesman would be mourned, while his life would be celebrated as one lived in full service to his people.

"Rre Mogae is more than just the man I succeeded in 2008; he was a guiding light, a trusted counsellor and a custodian of wisdom for whom I carry a unique gratitude. I had the privilege of working closely with him as his vice president and I have experienced firsthand his deep love for Botswana," reflected Khama.

South Africa's former president Kgalema Motlanthe recalled Mogae's push to ensure that states worked together to contain the HIV as the chairperson of the HIV Generation in Africa.

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"The idea was to ensure that we keep HIV/AIDS on the African continental agenda throughout and that we leave no one behind. The goal was to lead an HIV free generation on the continent," he said.

Motlanthe added that, with other presidents, they closely worked together until his health started deteriorating, which prompted Mogae to request Motlanthe to take over the chairmanship of the programme.

With a rich portfolio, Mogae worked for the International Monetary Fund, served as Governor of the Bank of Botswana and Minister of Finance from 1989 to 1998. He later served as the 4th Vice-President of Botswana from 1991 until 1998 during the Quett Masire administration.

In 2008, the economist from Serowe was awarded the Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership. After leaving office, he served on several boards of non-profit organizations and served as an advocate for HIV/AIDS treatment. -psiririka@nepc.com.na