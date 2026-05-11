Tanzania's Health Ministry Names Its 11 Tasks for the 2026/27 Financial Year

Dodoma — THE MINISTER for Health, Mohamed Mchengerwa, said the Tanzanian government is committed to continuing to improve the health sector in the country through the implementation of various priorities that will increase access to quality services for citizens in both urban and rural areas.

Mchengerwa said this in Parliament in Dodoma while presenting the Budget Review for 2025/26 and the Budget Estimates of the Ministry of Health for the financial year 2026/27.

Mchengerwa said the government has focused on improving health services, including universal health insurance, increasing specialists, and enhancing the use of technology in hospitals and health care facilities.

"The government will continue to ensure that citizens receive quality services with dignity and respect by improving the service delivery environment, reducing waiting times for treatment and strengthening systems for handling citizens' complaints in health facilities", he said.

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In reducing the burden of medical costs on citizens, Minister Mchengerwa said the government will continue with the implementation of the Universal Health Insurance Program by registering needy households and encouraging more citizens to join this important service.

In addition, the government has planned to increase investment in local pharmaceutical and health product industries to ensure improved access to essential medicines and reduce dependence on imported products.

Mchengerwa explained that the Government is expected to increase employment and grow the domestic economy, in parallel with strengthening the use of ICT in the Health Sector by integrating health information systems, increasing online health services and the use of artificial intelligence to improve service delivery to citizens.

In terms of preventive services, Mchengerwa said, the government has placed emphasis on the fight against epidemics, non-communicable diseases, and continuing to strengthen vaccination services in the country.

"In the next financial year, 8,000 community health workers are expected to be employed to increase health services to citizens in various parts of the country.

In terms of reproductive, maternal and child health, the government has promised to increase maternity and newborn care centers as well as ensure access to medicines and medical equipment to reduce maternal and newborn deaths in the country.

Mchengerwa said another issue that will be given priority is to ensure that specialist services are available in the country. The government will increase specialist and junior specialist training for health professionals as well as strengthen referral hospitals to reduce patient referrals abroad for treatment.

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He said the implementation of these plans will continue to enable Tanzania to have a strong health system capable of providing quality, safe services that reach all citizens on time.