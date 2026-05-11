Tanzania: EACOP Implements Capacity Building Programme to Enhance Local Content

Dodoma — BOOST for local content in the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) as new initiative has been launched here in Dodoma to empower Tanzanians to actively participate in large-scale national projects, including oil and gas operations, thereby contributing to the advancement of the country's oil and gas sector and supporting overall economic development.

Orbital Welding Training Programme officially launched at Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA) Dodoma.

This high-precision technical programme is set to equip 30 Tanzanian welders with world-class skills, positioning the local workforce at the forefront of global energy and infrastructure standards.

This training is sponsored by EACOP in collaboration with the VETA) and Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd (PCK), the leading pipeline manufacturer and supplier of EACOP pipes.

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The training will certify 30 Tanzanians to international welding standards.

This programme aligns with the EACOP Local Content vision, which seeks to foster economic growth and national industrialization by enhancing the skills of Tanzanian citizens.

The launch was officially officiated by officials from EACOP, led by Martha Makoi, Local Content Training & Capacity Building Lead, alongside senior officials from the VETA.

During the opening ceremony, Ms Makoi emphasized that the programme is a core pillar of EACOP's Local Content commitment to leaving a lasting professional legacy in Tanzania.

"By certifying these candidates to meet international welding standards, we are not just building a pipeline; we are building a world-class Tanzanian workforce," she stated.

Orbital welding is a specialized, automated technology essential for high-pressure systems and critical infrastructure.

As Tanzania continues to expand its industrial footprint, the ability of local technicians to operate this technology is vital for national industrial development.

Upon completion, the candidates will receive international certifications, making them eligible for high-level roles both locally and globally.

This capacity-building programme is being delivered by the Small Enterprise Supplier Development Corporation (SESDCorp), a leading local content and skills development strategy firm based in Tanzania.

Known for bridging the gap between international project requirements and local capabilities, SESDCorp's role ensures that the training aligns with both global technical benchmarks and Tanzanian economic goals.

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The intensive programme, led by an International Welding Engineer (IWE), has been launched today and will run to 21 June.,marking a significant step toward self-sufficiency in Tanzania's specialized engineering sector.