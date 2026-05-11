Somalia: Somali Opposition Condemns Government Over Blocked Protest in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's opposition coalition, the Somali Salvation Forum, on Monday condemned what it described as government efforts to block a planned peaceful protest in Mogadishu.

In a statement, the opposition group said the demonstration had been organized to express solidarity with residents allegedly displaced from their homes through what it called forced and unlawful evictions.

The coalition said the protest was intended to remain peaceful and accused the federal government of restricting constitutional rights, including freedom of expression and public assembly.

"The right to protest and express public opinion is guaranteed under the constitution," the statement said, adding that the government's actions violated key democratic principles and civil liberties.

The opposition also warned that preventing peaceful demonstrations risked undermining public trust and weakening Somalia's fragile democratic processes.

The statement called on the federal government to respect citizens' rights and uphold constitutional protections and fundamental freedoms.

The condemnation comes amid growing political tensions in Mogadishu, where opposition leaders and government officials have traded accusations over security measures, electoral reforms and political freedoms in recent days.