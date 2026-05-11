Kenyan Tea Farmers Secure Global Market Access in France Deal

11 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Kenyan specialty tea farmers are set to access premium international markets following a new export and marketing agreement involving French tea company Palais des Thés, Gatanga Industries and Equity Group.

The deal, signed in Nairobi ahead of the Africa Forward Summit and witnessed by Presidents William Ruto and Emmanuel Macron, will see Palais des Thés purchase Kenyan specialty teas including Purple White, Purple Golden, Purple Simba and Purple Black varieties for international markets.

The agreement is expected to boost earnings for smallholder tea farmers by increasing access to high-value specialty tea markets in Europe while promoting Kenyan tea through global retail and education platforms.

Equity Group said the partnership was facilitated under its Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan, which aims to connect African producers to global value chains and support value addition in agriculture.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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