Southern Africa: Xenophobia in SA Cities Heralds SADC-MCO Emergency Meeting

11 May 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Aveline Kitomary

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, has participated in the Emergency Meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Political, Defence and Security Organization of the Southern African Development Community (SADC-MCO), held in Nairobi, Kenya.

The meeting, which aimed to strengthen the foundations of peace, was chaired by the Chairman of the Committee, Dr George Chaponda, who is the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Malawi.

During the talks, the ministers discussed various security challenges facing the region, including the ongoing violence in South Africa against citizens of other African countries.

For his part, Chairman Dr Chaponda assured the members of the meeting that all the recommendations reached will be implemented quickly and effectively. This step is part of SADC's strategies to ensure that the Southern African Region remains an island of peace, stability, and economic cooperation.

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