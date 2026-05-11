Zimbabwe: Serial Rapist Jailed 75 Years for Sexually Abusing Minors

A serial rapist Rangarirai Mutangi (31) from Kwekwe, Midlands province, has been slapped with an effective 75 years' imprisonment for multiple counts of rape and aggravated indecent assault involving five different children.

Mutangi, a barber from the Mbizo area who also served as a voluntary worker for the National AIDS Council (NAC), was found guilty of eight counts of sexual abuse committed between December 2024 and April 2026 against victims aged between 9 and 11 years.

Prosecutors proved that in the first count, the offender lured a 9-year-old girl into his room between January and March 2026, where he threatened her with a weapon before violating her.

"The second count involved the same victim in April 2026, whom he forcibly pulled into his room and assaulted a second time.

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"For the third count, during December 2024, the offender called a 10-year-old boy to his room and subjected him to a sexual act," said prosecutors.

The fourth count involved the same 10-year-old boy, whom the offender continued to sexually abuse on different occasions between December 2024 and April 2026 under the threat of being shot.

In the fifth count, during October 2025, the offender lured an 11-year-old boy to his room and committed a sexual assault while threatening him with a firearm.

The sixth count involved the same 11-year-old boy in January 2026.

"For the seventh count, in August 2025, the offender utilised his role as a modeling trainer to call a 10-year-old boy to his room, where he committed an indecent assault.

"In the final count, between January and April 2026, the offender awakened an 11-year-old boy who was sleeping and forced him into his room and sodomised him, an act he repeated on several occasions."

The matter came to light in April 2026 after rumors of the abuse circulated in the community, leading parents and guardians to question the victims.

Following reports to Mbizo police, a weapon and other related evidence were recovered from the offender's premises.

The offender was sentenced to 15 years for each count, with several terms running concurrently to reach an effective 75-year sentence.