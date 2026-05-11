Zimbabwe: 'It Is Too Early to Talk About the Title, Says Hardrock FC Coach Kaindu As Team Goes Atop Log Table

10 May 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Hardrock FC coach Kelvin Kaindu says it's too early to talk about winning the league title, despite claiming the top spot of the log after beating Tel One 3-0 at Ascot Stadium Saturday.

The Kwekwe-based side's win over Tel One in the Midlands derby was a statement in the championship race, as it saw them leapfrogging CAPS United to take pole position.

Hardrock is now on 24 points, two ahead of CAPS United, which is occupying second position with 22 points.

Although his side is now at the apex, team coach Kelvin Kaindu says it's too early to talk about winning the championship.

"Honestly, it's too early for us; we are not even talking about it. We want to take every game as it comes. We are a newly promoted side.

"There are big teams already in the race. For us, it's an advantage if we are picking up points slowly and also have the ability to score," he said.

Hardrock FC is enjoying its first season campaign in the topflight following its promotion from the Central Region Soccer League.

The Kwekwe based side has only lost one match this season, which was a 2-0 defeat at the hands of CAPS United.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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