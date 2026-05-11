Zimbabwe: Mine Shaft Collapse Leaves Three Gold Diggers Dead

10 May 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Three artisanal miners were buried alive after a 100-metre deep shaft in which they were prospecting for gold collapsed due to a rockfall.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the tragedy.

"The ZRP reports a tragic incident which occurred at Temstan Mine, Pickstone, Chegutu, on May 6, 2026, in which three artisanal miners lost their lives after a boulder fell on them while they were prospecting for gold in a 100-metre-deep vertical shaft.

"The bodies of the victims were retrieved and taken to Chegutu District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem," said Nyathi.

The incident comes barely a week after four miners perished at Elvington Mine's Mutohwe shaft in the Gadzema area of Chegutu.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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