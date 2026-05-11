Zimbabwe: Bar Brawl Ends in Fatal Stabbing

10 May 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Discover moreCyber Security SolutionsBusiness Advisory ServicesFarm Produce DeliveryA FIGHT at a local bar in Silobela, Midlands province, ended in tragedy after a patron was stabbed while trying to stop the fracas.

The now deceased Hillary Manyevera (21) was stabbed in the back and sustained a wound which he later succumbed to while admitted in hospital.

As a result, Sikhumbuzo Dunjani aged 42 has been arrested for murder.

Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the national spokesperson of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP confirms the arrest of Sikhumbuzo Dunjani (42) in connection with a murder case which occurred at Mkanyeni Business Centre, Silobela on April 24, 2026.

"The suspect allegedly took a knife from a braai stand and stabbed Hillary Manyevera (21), who had intervened to stop a fight between patrons in the bar, on the back.

"The victim sustained a deep cut on the back and was initially treated and discharged from Kwekwe District Hospital. His condition later deteriorated and was transferred to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon admission."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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