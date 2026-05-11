Zimbabwean Tiktoker Faces Backlash Over Top Billing Presenter Audition

10 May 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

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A ZIMBABWEAN TikToker, Ndoyisile Sibindi, has courted controversy over his official audition tape for the Top Billing presenter search.

The content creator - who moved to South Africa to escape homophobia - has previously come under fire over his views about his adoptive country.

ZIM TIKTOKER COURTS CONTROVERSY OVER TOP BILLING TAPE

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This week, Top Billing announced that its 2026 presenter search was officially open.

The luxury lifestyle magazine show recently returned to TV screens after being off air for six years.

On social media, countless content presenters have submitted their audition applications.

One making headlines for all the wrong reasons is Zimbabwean TikToker Ndoyisle Sibindi, who posted his video on Facebook.

Despite a flawless delivery, many South Africans bashed the audition tape, given Sibindi's previous comments criticising his adoptive country.

Some social media users even threatened to boycott Top Billing if Sibindi was successful in his bid to become the next presenter.

Social media blunders

Despite Top Billing stating that the presenter search is open to all individuals eligible to work in South Africa, Ndoyisile Sibindi's video courted controversy over his previous comments about the country.

Last year, Sibindi was dragged over a video of him criticising township residents for "overcrowding" the Mall of the South in Midrand.

In the clip, he said: "People are just gallivanting, they are occupying the mall for no reason. It's so uncomfortable for us, who are claustrophobic"

He later apologised in a follow-up video, claiming the skit was a "joke".

The content creator - who has over one million followers on TikTok - also stoked flames after questioning why public healthcare was being denied to foreign nationals living in South Africa.

Why he moved to South Africa

Ndoyisile Sibindi revealed that he moved to South Africa after dropping out of university in Zimbabwe due to homophobic attacks.

Sibindi claimed his own family disowned him, leaving him to fend for himself.

He has settled in Johannesburg, where he has now established his own fashion line.

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