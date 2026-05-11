Sudan: Prime Minister Departs for Vatican City

10 May 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris departed Friday evening for Vatican City via Port Sudan International Airport on an official visit during which he is scheduled to meet the Pope.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is expected to hold talks on issues related to peace and social cohesion.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by the Minister of Culture, Information, Tourism and Antiquities Khalid Al-Eisir, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Muawiya Othman Khalid, Deputy Director-General of the General Intelligence Service Lieutenant General Abbas Mohamed Bakhit, the Prime Minister's Special Representative Dr. Al-Hussein Al-Khalifa Al-Siddig Al-Hafyan, and Prime Ministerial Adviser Nizar Abdallah Mohamed.

Read the original article on SNA.

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