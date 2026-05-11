Zimbabwe: 25,000 Fans Paid to Watch Harare Derby - PSL

11 May 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Sunday's Harare Derby lived up to its billing with the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League confirming that 25,000 fans paid to watch the clash between Dynamos FC and CAPS United FC at Rufaro Stadium.

The two old rivals clashed in a match that ended 2-1 in favor of CAPS United.

Fans from both sides created a good ambiance for the day, reigniting the rivalry between the two sides.

Sunday's match had all the attention following a pledge by controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo to give Dynamos a brand new luxury bus if they beat CAPS United. CAPS United club president Farai Jere also increased his team's winning bonuses from US$500 to US$1,000.

The PSL praised the crowd attendance, which is among the highest recorded so far this season, as local football continues to attract growing interest.

"More than 25,000 paying fans created an incredible atmosphere, once again demonstrating the power, passion, and unity of our football family.

"We also extend our gratitude to our valued partners for their continued support of football and commend the efforts of the clubs and stakeholders, who are working closely with the PSL to ensure every matchday is successfully organized.

"We remain committed to providing a safe, secure, and enjoyable matchday environment that protects the reputation of our clubs and the game as a whole," read part of the PSL statement.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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