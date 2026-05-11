Africa: 'How France Can Help Africa Become Sports Superpower,' - Marathon Great Kipchoge Explains

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11, 2026 - Double world record holder Eliud Kipchoge has called for collaboration between Africa and France to develop the innumerable sports talents on the continent.

Kipchoge believes France can provide Africa with knowledge and experience on sports science, infrastructural development, athlete development and event hosting.

"France provides experience in sports science, infrastructure, event hosting, and

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athlete development, while Africa offers exceptional talent, youthful energy, and a

lively sporting culture. This presents an exciting collaboration opportunity to build stronger, more sustainable sporting communities across Africa," the four-time London Marathon champion.

The two-time Olympic marathon champion decried the fact that the African sports landscape lies fallow because support systems to harness the fertility therein is inadequate or in some cases, non-existent.

"There is a lot of untapped potential in Africa, we have produced outstanding

talent across all sports including footballers who have played in the greatest clubs

in Europe," he said.

Kipchoge added: "However, many of the supporting systems essential for this talent such as sports science, technology, infrastructure, media and economic support are frequently advancing elsewhere and not here, that needs to change if we are to realize our full potential. Perhaps Africa's next exciting chapter isn't all about producing exceptional athletes. It's about developing ecosystems that work."

Kipchoge pointed to his fellow countryman, Sabastian Sawe, and Ethiopia's Yomilf Kejelcha as evidence of what African sportspersons can achieve when provided with all the resources needed to succeed.

The two became the first humans to run an official marathon in under two hours, Sawe clocking 1:59:30 to finish ahead of Kejelcha (1:59:41) at last month's London Marathon.

"I am delighted that seven years since that audacious INEOS 159 run in Vienna, two

athletes were able to go under 2hrs in race conditions, I am even prouder that

Kenya's Sabastian Sawe and Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha are from our beautiful

African continent," Kipchoge said.

Kipchoge himself has cemented a reputation as one of the finest marathoners to ever walk on the surface of the earth.

Besides smashing the world record and winning two Olympic crowns, he is the first man to run 42km in under two hours, clocking 1:59:40 at the INEOS Challenge in Vienna in 2019.

Although not officially recognised as a world record, Kipchoge's feat - spurred by the slogan 'No Human is Limited' - stirred a desire in the hearts of many more road runners who felt that doing so was not beyond their reach.

Kipchoge attributed his achievements over the years to self-discipline and a drive to do the impossible.

"To be a little bit more specific, Self-Discipline has been my driver for the last

23yrs, dating back to that evening at the 2003 World Championships in Paris where

I became the youngest World Champion, to then becoming double Olympic

champion & breaking multiple world records, but most importantly running the

marathon in under 2hrs, inspiring the world to push limits," he said.

Heading into the sunset of his career, Kipchoge is focused on holding the hands of upcoming sportspersons and helping them realise their God-given potential.

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"Through the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation, I aim to continue contributing by

fostering mentorship, youth development, and pathways that link talent with

education and opportunities that will enable them push past boundaries once

seen as impossible. Because I truly believe that No Human is Limited," Kipchoge, also the athletes' representative at National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK), said.

He was speaking at the ongoing Africa Forward Summit at the University of Nairobi (UoN) on Monday afternoon.

The summit looks to identify and explore strategies to enhance an equal partnership between France and Africa.