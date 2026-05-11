Botswana: President Ramaphosa Mourns Passing of Former Botswana President Festus Mogae

11 May 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his condolences to the government and people of the Republic of Botswana following the passing of former President Festus Gontebanye Mogae at the age of 86.

On behalf of the government and people of South Africa, President Ramaphosa also conveyed his sympathies to former First Lady Barbara Gemma Mogae, the bereaved family and Botswana President Duma Gideon Boko.

In a statement on Monday, the President described Mogae as a great leader, who played a significant role in advancing democracy, good governance and regional cooperation.

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"As South Africans, we embrace the people of Botswana in our shared grief at the passing of a great leader of the Republic of Botswana and the Southern African Development Community.

"We have lost a dear neighbour and friend, who shared our values of democracy, good governance and fraternal partnership," President Ramaphosa said.

The President said the passing of Mogae during Africa Month serves as a reminder of the values and principles that guided his leadership and contributed to the development of Botswana and the Southern African region.

"As we observe Africa Month across our continent, the passing of President Mogae impels us to reflect on the principles and values that underpinned his leadership and that contributed significantly to the development of Botswana and our region and brought the citizens of our two nations together more closely," he said.

President Ramaphosa said Mogae's legacy would continue to live on through the prosperity and stability of Botswana.

"His legacy lives in our hearts and will live on in the prosperity and stability of the Republic of Botswana. May his soul rest in peace." - SAnews.gov.za

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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