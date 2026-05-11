Africa: International Nurses Day - Back Nurses, Protect Patients

press release

As International Nurses Day is marked on 12 May, the theme set by the International Council of Nurses (ICN) puts the spotlight on what patients need most: nurses who are properly supported to do their jobs well. This year's theme, "Our Nurses. Our Future. Empowered Nurses Save Lives", calls for safe workplaces, fair pay, ongoing learning and a real say in decisions that affect care.

That call comes as new global figures underline both progress and pressure. The World Health Organisation's State of the World's Nursing 2025 report says the global nursing shortage fell from 6.2 million in 2020 to 5.8 million in 2023, but warns that deep inequities persist.

Nurses save lives in everyday ways the public rarely sees: preventing infections, spotting deterioration early, coordinating care when seconds matter, and speaking up when something is unsafe. "When 75 nurses from 10 countries walk into one room and spend three days learning side-by-side, practising emergency response, strengthening infection control and building the confidence to teach others, you can feel the impact straight away," said Karina Olivo, Senior Global Programs Manager at Operation Smile. "This is how we bring safer surgical care closer to home."

Across Sub-Saharan Africa, that support increasingly happens through peer learning; nurses training nurses. At Operation Smile's recent regional programme held in Kenya, 75 nurses from 10 African countries joined a three-day nurse development training supported by 14 nurse faculty members. The focus was practical: stronger infection prevention, clearer communication during emergencies and building confident nurse educators who can train colleagues back at their facilities.

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This matters because nursing is under pressure across the continent, from burnout to limited career pathways and international recruitment. When nurses can see a future in the profession, patients get more consistent care and health systems become more resilient.

It also matters beyond hospitals. In many communities, surgical care can mean long travel, long waiting times, and a higher risk when patients arrive late. Strong nursing and better teamwork around surgery can make routine operations safer and improve recovery, so people can get back to work, school and family life sooner.

"It will help us provide specialised care to the children at home," says senior nurse and Operation Smile from Malawi, Webster Mkandawire, from Malawi on the nursing training.

"I am a retired nurse, but I still have so much to give to nursing. I'm so happy to be part of this training and that Operation Smile is investing in me to become an educator," added pre- and post op nurse, Susan Beddy from South Africa.

For policymakers and employers, the takeaway is practical. If nurses are expected to deliver safe care, they need time for training, safe staffing, the basics to do the job, and leadership that listens. Those choices show up quickly in patient outcomes.

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Celebrating nurses without investing in them is not enough. This International Nurses Day is a timely moment for governments, donors and health employers to act on what nurses have long said: safer workplaces, ongoing development and strong nursing leadership are not only good for nurses - they are how health systems save lives.

About Operation Smile

Operation Smile is a global nonprofit dedicated to improving health and dignity through safe surgery. For more than 40 years, Operation Smile has partnered with ministries of health, universities, and local communities to deliver safe surgical care and strengthen health systems in more than 37 countries. Through its Operation 100 strategy, the organisation is empowering 100 surgical teams in 100 hospitals worldwide to expand access to essential surgery.