Namibia: Global Accounting Company Andersen Launches in Namibia

American business advisory company Andersen Global has launched in Namibia following a merger with Windhoek Taxation and Advisory to form Andersen Namibia.

The launch took place on Friday evening.

One of the world's largest independent tax and advisory organisations with more than 16 000 professionals across 170 countries worldwide, Andersen Global operates in 450 locations with an 87% global presence and an 89% Africa coverage.

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It is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprising tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world.

According to managing partner Bernadette Kandenge, Andersen Namibia is a locally owned professional services firm providing integrated tax, advisory, accounting, management consulting, immigration, and business support solutions to businesses, investors, institutions, and entrepreneurs across Namibia and the Southern African Development Community region.

She says the company was established in 2015 as Windhoek Taxation and Advisory, a local tax and compliance practice that grew over the years to support more than 5 600 businesses. It has three partners.

By becoming a member firm of Andersen Global, the company will combine its deep understanding of the Namibian market with access to one of the world's leading independent tax and advisory networks.

"Today our clients will benefit from globally connected expertise delivered through a responsive local team that understands Namibia's regulatory, commercial, and institutional landscape," Kandenge says.

"Our transition to the Andersen brand represents a significant milestone for our firm and for the businesses we serve across Namibia.

"We built our practice around ethical integrity, collaboration, and a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing Namibian enterprises.

Becoming a member firm strengthens our ability to support businesses with scalable, cross-border solutions while maintaining the personalised, locally informed service for our clients," she adds.

Founding partner Julius David says Namibia will benefit from the Andersen Global brand as the company has a presence in oil producing African countries such as Nigeria and Sudan, and Andersen Namibia will tap from their experience.

"Andersen has come to Namibia at the right time with the discovery of oil and gas as well as the opening up of the green hydrogen space," he says.

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David says through the Andersen one firm approach, clients benefit from integrated cross-border service delivery; consistent global quality standards; shared methodologies and technical expertise, as well as coordinated support across jurisdictions.

"For clients in Namibia, this means international capability delivered through trusted local relationships, giving clients local expertise with global reach," he says.

David says their services include strategic tax solutions for a changing business environment.

"Tax has become a strategic business issue shaped by regulatory reform, increased enforcement, and evolving international tax frameworks.

"We help businesses manage tax risk, improve efficiency, and structure operations with confidence across Namibia and beyond," he says.