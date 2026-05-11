Namibia: Top 10 Miss Namibia Finalists Selected

The 2026 Miss Namibia preliminary competition in Windhoek over the weekend narrowed the field from 18 contestants to the top 10.

Namibian Broadcasting Corporation spokesperson Beaulah Boois-Beukes complimented this year's contestants.

"These are phenomenal women who are going to represent themselves in their own respective fields," she noted. "Tonight they brought their energy and their presence to show the Namibian people that a crown is carried wherever you are.

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"This year's crowning ceremonies will be held at Gobabis, part of a deliberate effort to decentralise the event and share the 'magic' with the regions," Boois-Beukes says.

The move to the Omaheke region, also known as "cattle country", is expected to provide a boost to the local economy.

At the event, Miss Namibia 2025 Johanna Swartbooi offered her advice to those vying for the title. Having entered the competition twice before winning, she spoke about the grit required to succeed.

"It is not easy to carry the crown, but with a strong mindset and determination, the sky is the limit," Swartbooi said.

"Yes, I entered the competition twice, but all in all, have fun, be yourself, and may it be a learning journey."

The Miss Teen Namibia crowning is set for 31 July, with the main Miss Namibia event following on 1 August.

This year, Miss Namibia once again will get to walk away with a car and a home sponsored by the various companies.

This initiative is part of the three-year plan of giving back to the Namibian girl. The top three winners will also get scholarships in partnership with Lingua College.

The organisers say the weekend was a success not just for the winners, but for the community.

"I'm so proud. I don't have words," Boois-Beukes said.