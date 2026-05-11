Uganda: Bogere's Champions League Dream Alive As Aarhus Lift Danish Superliga Title

11 May 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

Ugandan teenager James Bogere and his club AGF Aarhus have been crowned champions of the Danish Superliga for the first time since 1986, marking a historic breakthrough for the Aarhus-based side.

AGF confirmed the title on Sunday after a decisive 2-0 victory over Brøndby IF, while closest challengers Midtjylland failed to pick up a win in their final league fixture, mathematically handing AGF the championship.

The triumph ensures AGF will compete in the Uefa Champions League qualification rounds next season, offering Bogere a potential stage among Europe's elite clubs if the team progresses through the preliminary stages of the competition.

Bogere has emerged as one of the standout young talents in AGF's title-winning campaign. Earlier this month, the 18-year-old striker scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner in a 2-1 victory over Sønderjyske, a moment that further underlined his growing reputation in Denmark.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The forward joined AGF in February 2026 alongside fellow Ugandan Hamza Sengooba, both arriving from El Cambio Academy in Masaka.

Initially assigned to the club's U-19 side, Bogere quickly impressed coaches and earned promotion to the senior team within a short period.

Before his move to Europe, Bogere had already built a strong profile on the international stage. He featured prominently for Uganda at the FIFA U-17 World Cup and later became one of the youngest players to represent the Uganda national team at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Across both tournaments, he scored five goals, reinforcing his reputation as one of Uganda's most promising attacking prospects.

AGF's league triumph also marks a significant shift in Danish football, ending the dominance of the country's traditional top sides.

The club becomes the first outside Denmark's "big three" to win the league title since AaB Fodbold achieved the feat in 2014.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.