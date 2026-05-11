Uganda: NRM, South Sudan's SPLM Sign MOU to Formalise Cooperation

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM), the ruling party in neighboring South Sudan.

The MOU was signed on Monday morning in Kampala by the NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong, and his SPLM counterpart, Dr. Akol Paul Kordit.

Speaking after the signing, Todwong said that although the two parties have cooperated for many years, they wanted to formalize the relationship.

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"Our relationship was born through shared struggles and sacrifice. We have both government-to-government and people-to-people ties. We consider Uganda and South Sudan our homes. We are concerned about the social and economic welfare of our countries, and therefore we want the two parties to communicate formally," Todwong said.

He hailed the cordial relations between the two countries, applauding South Sudan for being one of the biggest importers of Ugandan products.

"Over the years, trade volume with South Sudan has increased significantly. We thank you for providing a market for our products. We also appreciate your hospitality toward Ugandans living and doing business in South Sudan," he added.

The NRM Secretary General noted that the MOU would provide a framework through which both parties will operate moving forward.

The SPLM Secretary General, Dr. Akol Paul Kordit, reiterated the historical and cultural ties between Uganda and South Sudan.

"These are one people in two countries, and we are here to stand shoulder to shoulder with one another. We share a background as liberation movements, and that is why we are both called movements. What is important for us as comrades is that, as we modernize, we maintain the values of our liberation struggles and remember why we took up arms to liberate our people," Dr. Kordit said.

He pledged that his party would continue to stand with the NRM in all circumstances.

The NRM Legal Director, Enock Barata, said the MOU would strengthen both parties' capacity to develop policies and promote programs aimed at achieving their historical missions.

The NRM Vice Chairperson for Karamoja, John Baptisp Lokwi, hailed the MOU as a positive step for the people of both countries.

"We share a lot in common politically, socially, economically, and ideologically. We are now strengthening the cooperation we have maintained over the years, and we want it formally documented," Lokwi said.