Liberia: Philadelphia Central Church Marks 46 Years of Ministry, Honors Longtime Leaders

The Philadelphia Central Church, one of Liberia's most enduring Pentecostal congregations, celebrated its 46th anniversary Sunday with a thanksgiving service honoring its legacy, leadership, and global reach.

Founded in 1980 after decades of preparatory missionary work dating back to the 1940s, the church has grown from a single fellowship in Monrovia into a network spanning all 15 counties of Liberia, with branches in Ghana, Kenya, Ivory Coast, and the United States.

Hundreds of congregants gathered at the church's headquarters in Tarr Town, Congo Town, on Sunday, May 10, to give thanks for what members described as "God's divine grace" sustaining the ministry over nearly five decades.

Honoring Steadfast Service

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The centerpiece of the service was a tribute to Bishop Dr. George Donald Harris, General Overseer and Senior Pastor of Philadelphia Central Church and Philadelphia Church Ministries International (PCMI). Bishop Harris received a certificate of esteemed appreciation for his "steadfastness in the service of the Lord in Liberia and the world."

Church leaders praised Bishop Harris for raising a generation of ministers who are now advancing God's work across Liberia. Several of those leaders -- men and women who have served PCMI for more than 40 years -- were also honored during the ceremony.

Honorees for 40+ Years of Service:

Bishop Samuel Dorbor

Rev. Musu M. Harris

Rev. Lusue V. K. Dorbor

Rev. Winifred Mayango

Deaconess Cacelia E. Snorton

Deacon George Mbakelleh

Deaconess Deborah Apenahier

Deacon John Bavor

Deacon Prince Thomas

Dr. Christiana Hena

'Walking in Divine Grace and Glory'

Delivering the anniversary sermon, Apostle Joseph Geh Neufville preached on the theme "Walking in Divine Grace and Glory," drawing from Psalms 84:11 and Haggai 2:9.

"God cannot share His glory with man, and grace is earned," Apostle Neufville told the congregation. He urged Christians to "walk uprightly with God" to experience His glory and grace, and commended PCMI's leadership for "standing firm for God in the land." He closed by praying for God's continued hand upon the church as it pursues its mission to win souls for Jesus Christ.

From Swedish Mission to National Ministry

The roots of Philadelphia Central Church trace back to the early 1940s, when the Swedish Free Pentecostal Mission began work in Lofa County. Rev. Mannie Paulson later established a fellowship in Monrovia, and in 1974, a church edifice was erected on 10th Street in Sinkor.

The congregation was turned over to Rev. Joel Laurore in 1980, who relocated the church to Congo Town on Tubman Boulevard, adjacent to the former Sophie Ice Cream Shop -- the present-day site of Monrovia Mall.

Leadership transitioned to Brother Luis Lawrence and Elder Samuel M. Dorbor before Rev. George D. Harris, now Bishop, assumed the role of Senior Pastor in March 1988. Under his leadership, the church secured its own property in Tarr Town, Township of Congo Town, where it is now based.

Today, Philadelphia Central Church reports a membership of more than 1,600 registered members.

A Legacy of Expansion

Church officials noted that Philadelphia Central's growth mirrors the broader journey of the Body of Christ in Liberia. From its missionary beginnings to its current international footprint, PCMI has become a key player in Pentecostal ministry in West Africa and beyond.

"The enduring presence of Philadelphia Central Church cannot be separated from the story of the Liberian church," one member said during Sunday's service. "We are here today because God kept us."

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The anniversary service concluded with worship, prayers for the nation, and a renewed commitment to evangelism and discipleship across Liberia and its diaspora branches.

Honorees for 40+ Years of Service:

Bishop Samuel Dorbor

Rev. Musu M. Harris

Rev. Lusue V. K. Dorbor

Rev. Winifred Mayango

Deaconess Cacelia E. Snorton

Deacon George Mbakelleh

Deaconess Deborah Apenahier

Deacon John Bavor

Deacon Prince Thomas

Dr. Christiana Hena