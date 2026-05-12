Sudan: Armed Drones Leading Cause of Civilian Death in Sudan War - UN Rights Chief

Drones caused more than 80 per cent of civilian deaths in Sudan's war during the first four months of 2026, killing at least 880 people, the UN human rights chief said on Monday, warning that escalating drone warfare could push the conflict into an even deadlier phase.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk strongly condemned the rising use of these weapons in the brutal war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) which recently entered a fourth year.

"Armed drones have now become by far and away the leading cause of civilian deaths," he said.

"This increasing reliance on drones allows hostilities to continue unabated in the approaching rainy season, which in the past has brought about a lull in ground operations."

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International community put on notice

The High Commissioner warned of the further spread of violence in coming weeks "as the parties seek to gain or consolidate control of territory amid shifting conflict dynamics" that could spark more displacement and disruption to humanitarian aid.

"This must not be allowed to happen," he said. "The international community is on notice that, unless action is taken without delay, this conflict is on the cusp of entering yet another new, even deadlier phase."

Kordofan region epicentre of strikes

Most of the civilian deaths attributed to drone strikes between January and April were recorded in the Kordofan region.

The most recent incident occurred on 8 May, when 26 civilians reportedly were killed, and others injured, in strikes on Al Quz in South Kordofan and near El Obeid in North Kordofan.

Warring parties have repeatedly struck civilian objects and infrastructure. This includes markets, with at least 28 such attacks resulting in civilian casualties.

Health facilities have been hit at least 12 times during the four-month period. Some have closed their doors, which has forced civilians to travel long distances for care or to go without.

Fuel stores and supply routes have also suffered repeat hits in recent weeks.

Drone use is expanding

The use of drones by both warring parties is increasingly spreading beyond the Kordofan and Darfur regions to Blue Nile, White Nile and Khartoum.

A strike on Khartoum International Airport on 4 May resulted in the disruption of all flights, while several targeted drone attacks occurred elsewhere in Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman between 28 April and 5 May.

"The intensity of these attacks has shattered the relative calm that has prevailed in recent months, as increasing numbers of civilians have returned to the capital - and triggered fears of a return of hostilities to Khartoum," said Mr. Türk.

A likely intensification of hostilities in Kordofan will also put civilians at greater risk of retaliatory attacks and further large-scale displacement, he added. This is particularly the case in the SAF-controlled cities of El Obeid and Dilling in South Kordofan, which have both been under siege-like conditions.

Humanitarian access impacted

The escalating violence would also disrupt humanitarian operations, the High Commissioner warned.

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"Much of the country, including Kordofan, is now facing an increased risk of famine and acute food insecurity, a situation exacerbated by expected delays or shortages of fertilizer as a result of the Gulf crisis," he said.

In response to the situation, the UN human rights chief called for robust measures to prevent the transfer of arms, including increasingly advanced armed drones, to the parties in Sudan.

"Drone attacks against civilians and civilian objects will only worsen if they are met with utter impunity, with this violence being increasingly normalized as a go-to tactic by both parties," he said.

Mr. Türk again called on all parties to ensure the protection of civilians, including safe movement from areas of active hostilities.

They also must be protected from reprisals, including summary executions, sexual violence, arbitrary detention and abductions, he added.