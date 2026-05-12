Sudan: Senior RSF Leaders Survive Drone Attack in Nyala, South Darfur

Nyala — Independent sources from Nyala, capital of South Darfur, have reported that senior leaders of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have survived a drone strike that targeted a house in the east of the city yesterday. Both sources concurred that the shelling took place a short time after a meeting that "included senior RSF leaders," who were not named. The sources denied that Nyala airport was targeted by drones. They also dent reports that Starlink satellite internet stores have been closed.

Residents of Nyala confirmed hearing loud explosions in the eastern direction of the city on Saturday and Sunday. According to Radio Dabanga's sources on the ground, the drone attack on Saturday evening targeted a house in the east of the city without loss of life, as well as warehouses in the east of the city. The extend of damage or losses has not been ascertained yet.

Nyala has been subjected to continuous drone attacks by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), targeting military sites, markets, residential neighbourhoods and civilian facilities.

Nyala is the administrative capital parallel Sudan Founding Alliance 'Tasees' government linked to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) , where the prime minister and most of the ministers reside, and where all meetings of the establishment alliance are held.