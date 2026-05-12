Ethiopia: First Addis International Early Childhood Conference Opens, Spotlighting Child Dev't

Addis Ababa — The first Addis International Early Childhood Conference has officially opened in Addis Ababa, bringing together policymakers, development partners, and experts to shape the future of early childhood development in Ethiopia and across Africa.

Held under the theme of advancing child development through collaboration and innovation, the conference serves as a platform where policy meets action to improve the lives of young children.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ethiopia's Deputy Prime Minister, Temesgen Tiruneh, emphasized that early childhood development has become a national priority for Ethiopia.

"The future begins with our children," he said, noting that the government is placing early childhood development at the center of its national agenda.

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He highlighted Ethiopia's ongoing efforts to expand free and compulsory pre-primary education, while strengthening maternal and child healthcare, nutrition programs, and childcare services through a comprehensive multi-sectoral approach aimed at helping every child thrive.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, more than 35,000 pre-primary schools are currently operating across the country, while workplace childcare services are also expanding.

He said the government's focus goes beyond improving access to education and care by ensuring children are fully prepared to succeed when they enter school.

Temesgen also pointed to progress made through major initiatives such as the Seqota Declaration, which has contributed to improvements in child well-being, including notable reductions in child stunting.

He added that strong regional leadership, strategic partnerships, and sustained investment continue to drive progress in the sector.

As Addis Ababa hosts the landmark conference and showcases innovative models in early childhood development, Ethiopia reaffirmed its commitment to sharing best practices, scaling successful initiatives, and building a healthier and more resilient generation both nationally and across the African continent.

On her part, Addis Ababa mayor, Adanech Abiebie unveiled ambitious citywide plans aimed at transforming the capital into one of Africa's most child-friendly cities, with a strong focus on children from pregnancy through age six.

"To make Addis Ababa the best city for children from fetus to six years old, the focus must be on their health and well-being," she said.

She emphasized that early childhood care has lifelong impacts on children, shaping their development and future opportunities.

Under the city administration's plan, more than 1.3 million children are expected to benefit from inclusive programs that will engage over 330,000 households and involve 5,000 early childhood consultants.

The mayor said the initiative also includes broader urban development efforts such as expanding green spaces, bike lanes, pedestrian walkways, sports facilities, and riverside development projects designed to create safer and healthier environments for children and families.

"A safe city for children ultimately leads to a safer environment for all residents," she noted.

Chief Executive Officer of the African Center for Early Childhood Development, Kebede Worku, called for stronger continental collaboration and emphasized the importance of African-led solutions to early childhood challenges.

"Africa is creating solutions for problems that leaders have come to understand about early childhood development," he said.

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He described early childhood development as a matter of equity, fairness, and equal opportunity, stressing its role in shaping Africa's future generations.

Kebede also praised Addis Ababa's school feeding programs, childcare centers, and maternal health initiatives as strong examples of policies that promote inclusion and equity.

He further highlighted the importance of clean and green playgrounds in ensuring healthy childhood development and urged greater collaboration among stakeholders.

"Positive change begins with creating environments that foster collaboration and support among various stakeholders," he said.

As discussions continue on equity-driven policies and scalable development models, the conference is expected to generate practical solutions to accelerate early childhood development efforts across Africa and ensure that no child is left behind.