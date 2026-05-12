Africa: Six Presidents Expected in Kigali for Africa CEO Forum

Six African Heads of State are set to attend the upcoming Africa CEO Forum, which will be held in Kigali from May 14 to 15.

The confirmed leaders include President Paul Kagame, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria, President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema of Gabon, President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania, President Daniel Chapo of Mozambique, and President Mamadi Doumbouya of Guinea.

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The forum, regarded as one of the largest annual gatherings of Africa's private sector, is expected to host more than 2,800 participants, including over 1,000 chief executives and representatives from more than 1,200 companies operating across the continent.

Several prime ministers are also expected to attend, among them Rwanda's Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva, Guinea's Bah Oury, Côte d'Ivoire's Robert Beugré Mambé, and Tanzania's Mwigulu Nchemba, alongside top business executives and investors from across Africa.

During the forum, a presidential panel will also bring together heads of state to discuss key economic priorities and collaboration between governments and the private sector.

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According to organisers, the forum is designed to translate investment discussions into practical outcomes by connecting decision-makers in a high-level, action-oriented setting.

It also serves as a platform for deals and partnerships across key sectors such as energy, infrastructure, finance, and the digital economy.

This year's theme is "Scale or fail: Why Africa must embrace shared ownership." Under the theme, decision-makers will take part in executive dialogues, debates, and negotiations focused on how shared ownership models can help African businesses grow and achieve scale.

Africa CEO Forum was founded by Jeune Afrique Media Group and is now permanently co-hosted by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group.