Tunisia Eyes Stepped-Up Cooperation With EBRD, PM Says in Nairobi [update 1]

Tunis — Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri said, as she met Monday at the University of Nairobi with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso, Tunisia is keen to take partnership priorities to a more advanced level.

"This would instil new dynamics in bilateral partnership and expand cooperation in the service of Tunisia's interests and the aspirations of its people for equitable development and social justice on the basis of national orientations and priorities," she further said.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Africa Forward 2026 Summit in Nairobi, in the presence of Tunisia's Ambassador to Kenya Anouar Ben Youssef.

"This builds on support for highly viable projects with tangible economic and social returns, mainly in infrastructure, energy, phosphate, business environment and human capital valorisation, and the consolidation of socially oriented sectors as a lever for comprehensive development and social justice," the Prime Ministry said.

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The Prime Minister also said Tunisia appreciates the EBRD's commitment to keep on supporting development projects and programmes in both the public and private sectors.

EBRD's Odile Renaud-Basso expressed satisfaction at the alignment of national priorities with the bank's areas of action, particularly in renewables, infrastructure, transport, digital transition and public sector governance.

Current areas of cooperation, she further said, feature support for the Tunisia-Italy electrical interconnection aka the ELMED project. This is likely to open up wider horizons to scale up bilateral cooperation and give impetus to regional energy integration.

The EBRD Board of Directors approved last February the Tunisia Country Strategy 2026-2030 as part of endeavours to strengthen the foundations of partnership, she added, and elevate it to match the aspirations of the Tunisian people, mainly as regards national choices and effective engagement in the implementation of priorites and objectives of the Development Plan 2026-2030.

The two sides reviewed emergency financing mechanisms which the bank can make available for member states so as to mitigate the impact of the current economic crisis.