South Africa: Arrested Hawks Head and Other Officials Must Remain Suspended During Criminal Matter

11 May 2026
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Lisa Schickerling MP

The Democratic Alliance (DA) notes the court appearance of the Gauteng Hawks Head, Ebrahim Kadwa, and Senior Crime Intelligence Officer, Feroz Khan, who have been granted bail following charges related to the illegal dealing and possession of precious metals.

Given the serious nature of these charges, it is critical that the South African Police Service (SAPS) ensures that both officials remain removed from any operational duties for the duration of the criminal proceedings.

The SAPS must guarantee that there is no possibility of these individuals returning to positions where they could influence investigations, access sensitive information, or interfere, directly or indirectly, with the administration of justice.

Public confidence in law enforcement is already under severe strain. Any perception that senior officials accused of serious crimes can continue to wield influence would further erode trust in the integrity of SAPS and the Hawks.

The DA will closely monitor this matter to ensure that due process is followed and that there is no undue interference in the investigation or prosecution.

Read the original article on DA.

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