Namibia: Broken Children Grow Into Broken Adults - Geingos

One Economy Foundation founder and executive chairperson Monica Geingos says unresolved childhood trauma and mental health challenges continue to fuel gender-based violence (GBV) and other social problems in Namibia.

Speaking at the One Economy Foundation Media Awards Windhoek on Friday, Geingos said it is easier to fix broken children than broken adults, noting that it is important to intervene and provide timely support for young people.

She referred to Etegameno Rehabilitation and Resource Centre, a government-run substance abuse rehabilitation facility, saying it has previously only managed to accommodate about 80 people annually and has not admitted children under the age of 18.

Geingos said mental health and post-trauma challenges are often overlooked in national development plans.

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"When we craft our developmental agendas, we do not include the challenges after trauma.

We don't resolve it; we grow up with it and pass it on to our children, and the cycle continues," she said.

She said many GBV cases remain unreported, leaving numerous perpetrators unidentified, while society often judges only those who are incarcerated.

Geingos revealed that the foundation has conducted research in nine correctional facilities under a project called 'Problematic Mindset' to investigate the drivers of GBV.

"What came out was what happens in the home: a lack of love and unresolved mental health issues. Women are not innocent in this," she said.

During the event, several journalists were recognised for reporting on GBV, health, and sexual and reproductive health issues.

Award winners included Allexer Namundjebo in the digital category, Puyeipawa Nakashole for print, Salimi Gerard for radio, and Emil Seibeb for television.

Veripuami Kangumine was named best woman journalist, while Isai Sipunga received the award for best male journalist.

Rita Lotto was awarded as the upcoming journalist of the year.

The director of health and wellness at the BeFree Youth Campus, Veronica Theron, expressed gratitude to attendees and congratulated the winners, encouraging them to continue reporting on social issues affecting communities.