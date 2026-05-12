Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Elevates Retired General Sibanda to Zanu-PF Politburo

Retired army commander Philip Valerio Sibanda has been appointed to the ruling ZANU-PF politburo in a move announced by party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa.

In a statement, Mutsvangwa said President and Zanu-PF First Secretary Emmerson Mnangagwa had exercised his powers under the party constitution to appoint General (Retired) Sibanda to the influential body with immediate effect.

"The ZANU PF First Secretary and President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Cde. Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa exercising His mandate in terms of Article 9, Section 65 as read with Section 67 of the ZANU PF Constitution, has appointed General (Rtd) Philip Valerio Sibanda to the ZANU PF Politburo. This appointment is with immediate effect," Mutsvangwa said in the statement.

The Politburo is one of Zanu-PF's highest decision-making organs, responsible for shaping party policy and overseeing strategic direction.

Sibanda, a former commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces is regarded as one of the country's most senior military figures in recent decades.

His appointment marks a significant transition from military leadership into formal party politics.