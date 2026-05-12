Rwandans in Washington Mark Kwibuka 32 As King County Acknowledges Genocide Against the Tutsi

The Rwandan community in Washington State hosted the Kwibuka 32 commemoration event in Seattle on Saturday, May 9, to honor the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda and to stand in solidarity with survivors and their families.

The event brought together members of the Rwandan community, elected officials, civic leaders, African diaspora organizations, and friends of Rwanda and started off with a walk to remember in a shared commitment to remembrance, unity, and the global call of "Never Again."

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A significant moment of the ceremony was the presentation of an official proclamation from King County recognizing April 7th as the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda and honoring the resilience of survivors and the importance of continued education, remembrance, and genocide prevention.

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In his remarks, Andrew Ndayambage, the President of the Rwandan Community in Washington said proclamations do more than formally acknowledge the Genocide against the Tutsi and affirm historical truth and help counter denial and minimization.

"This recognition is deeply meaningful as it honors the victims and survivors of the Genocide against the Tutsi," he said.

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Community leaders reflected on the importance of preserving historical truth, supporting survivors, and ensuring future generations understand the consequences of hate, division, and indifference to violence.

Shoreline Deputy Mayor Eben Pobee who was also the Guest Speaker at the event noted that Rwanda experienced extraordinary and horrific times. However, he said he was encouraged by witnessing the resilience and strength of the survivors.

"I cannot stress it enough that "Never Again" should not become just a rhetoric or a common phrase, but rather every individual must play a personal role, alongside governments and leaders, in ensuring that such a tragedy never happens again," Pobee said.

Other speakers included East King County Relations Manager Angela Phan, who delivered the Proclamation on behalf of the King County Executive, Rwanda's Ambassador to the USA Mathilde Mukantabana, and the President Elect of the US Rwanda Community Abroad Herbert Mugume.

They underlined that commemoration highlights the values of unity, reconciliation, resilience, and love that continue to guide Rwanda's transformation, the healing journey and inspire communities around the world.

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Aloysie McLeod, Ibuka Seattle Chapter President, reiterated the request to Washington State and its cities to consider erecting a permanent memorial in any one of the cities, in honor of the victims.

She said this would be a significant support for the survivors especially those living in Washington.

Also present during the event were African diaspora communities, including Banyamulenge from DR Congo, Burundians, Malawians and Gambians

The gathering also held a candle lighting ceremony led by Mountlake Terrace Mayor Steve Woodard and concluded with a communal meal shared in the Rwandan tradition of hospitality, symbolizing the enduring strength of community, unity, healing and resilience.

The participants reaffirmed their commitment to honoring the Genocide victims, supporting survivors, educating future generations, and working toward a world free from genocide and hate.