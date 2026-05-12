Nigeria: Revival of School Football Is Best Tribute to Henry Nwosu, Says Dikko

Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Malam Shehu Dikko, has declared that the revival of school football competitions across Nigeria would be the most appropriate way to immortalise late Green Eagles legend, Henry Nwosu.

Dikko made the statement while receiving members of Nwosu's family, representatives of Imo State Concerned Sports Stakeholders and members of the football icon's burial committee at his office inside the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Paying tribute to the late winger, Dikko described Nwosu as one of the most gifted and exciting footballers of his generation, recalling how the former Green Eagles star rose from school football to become a national hero at a young age.

"Henry Nwosu MON started playing for the national team at a very young age. The history of school sports, particularly the Principals' Cup, will not be complete without his name," Dikko said.

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"At that very young age, he featured for Nigeria at the AFCON in 1980. He is an example to every aspiring young athlete that it is possible to get to the highest level."

The NSC chairman noted that Nwosu's journey from grassroots football to continental glory serves as inspiration for the commission's renewed emphasis on discovering and nurturing talents through schools sports programmes.

According to him, the late footballer should be immortalised in a manner that reflects both his exploits with the national team and his deep roots in school football.

"At the Federal level and in conjunction with the Imo State Government, something should be captured to make sure that his name is engraved in our schools sports history," Dikko added.

"For instance, a school sports tournament should be named after him. It is a huge loss for the nation and we will do all we can to ensure that his labours are not forgotten."

Dikko also pledged the commission's support for all activities lined up for Nwosu's burial and assured that the NSC would collaborate with the Imo State Government and the Nigeria Football Federation to ensure the late football legend receives a befitting honour.

Earlier, Nwosu's eldest sister, Mrs. Ijeoma Onyewuchi, expressed the family's grief over the passing of the former international, describing him as the only son among four children whose absence would leave a huge vacuum.

She praised his immense contribution to Nigerian football and appealed to the NSC to support the family in organising a successful burial ceremony.

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Speaking on behalf of Imo State Concerned Sports Stakeholders, Dr. Geoffrey Ogu called on the Federal Government and the Imo State Government to immortalise Nwosu through football programmes and projects that would inspire future generations.

Ogu also appealed for a state burial for the late football icon, noting that such recognition would determine the level of honour, funding and participation from both governments.

He further requested official approval for national honours during the burial rites, including draping the casket with the Nigerian flag, the recitation of the national anthem and the observance of a minute's silence.

Nwosu, a member of Nigeria's victorious 1980 Africa Cup of Nations squad, died on March 14, 2026, at the age of 62.

The former Green Eagles star is scheduled to be buried on June 6, 2026, in his hometown of Naze, Imo State, with several activities already planned in his honour.