Somalia: Somaliland Foreign Ministry Appoints Special Envoy to Greece Amid Growing Strategic Ties

Hargeisa — Somaliland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has appointed Dimitrios Tourikis as Special Envoy to the Hellenic Republic (Greece), as Somaliland seeks to deepen diplomatic engagement in Europe.

Tourikis confirmed the appointment in a statement posted on X on Monday.

"Deeply honoured for being appointed a Special Envoy to the Hellenic Republic (Greece) by H.E. the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Somaliland," he said.

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The appointment comes at a sensitive regional moment as Turkey continues expanding its influence in Somalia while openly campaigning against Somaliland's international recognition efforts, particularly following Israel's recognition of Somaliland in December 2025.

Analysts increasingly view relations between Somaliland and Greece through a broader strategic and maritime lens, linking the Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Eastern Mediterranean security dynamics.

Historical ties between Somaliland and Greece date back centuries through maritime trade routes connecting the Horn of Africa with the Mediterranean world. Greek merchants documented coastal trading centers in present-day Somaliland, including the ancient port city of Malao, now Berbera, in the first-century maritime text Periplus of the Erythraean Sea.

The Port of Berbera, expanded and operated by DP World, has emerged as a key commercial gateway along the Red Sea corridor, increasing Somaliland's strategic importance in regional trade and maritime security.

Somaliland restored its statehood in 1991 and has since maintained its own government, currency, security forces and democratic institutions for more than three decades, while intensifying its international recognition campaign following Israel's recognition of Somaliland in December 2025, a move that has fueled growing speculation in regional and international media that other countries could follow suit.

The Somaliland Foreign Ministry has not yet released additional details regarding Tourikis' diplomatic mandate or future engagements with Greek officials.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)