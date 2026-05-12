Tanzania: TRA Advocates Tech-Driven Customs to Tackle Tax Evasion

Zanzibar — THE Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Commissioner General, Mr Yusuph Mwenda, has underscored the importance of continued investment in modern customs systems, anti-smuggling equipment, and cross-border information sharing to enhance interoperability and improve the effectiveness of law enforcement.

He made these remarks while officiating the World Customs Organization Eastern and Southern Africa (WCO ESA) Regional Meetings, which have brought together customs experts from 24 countries to discuss strategies for strengthening border security, facilitating trade, and improving government revenue collection.

Mr Mwenda said that many countries continue to face challenges related to tax evasion, including the undervaluation of goods, corruption, and unethical conduct among some officials.

These issues, he said, undermine government revenues and distort fair competition in business.

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He therefore stressed the need for robust risk management systems and the adoption of modern technologies to address these challenges effectively.

"There is a need to continue investing in modern customs systems, anti-smuggling equipment, and information sharing between countries so that our systems can interconnect and enhance the efficiency of law enforcement," he said.

He added,"We must address these risks through strong management systems and the adoption of modern technologies."

He further highlighted the critical role of customs departments in safeguarding national borders by preventing the entry of prohibited goods such as narcotics, illegal weapons, and smuggled items.

He underscored that international cooperation is essential in tackling these risks without hindering legitimate trade.

Mr Mwenda also said that TRA, through the TANCIS system, has continued to streamline customs procedures and enhance transparency in service delivery.

In addition, he called on citizens and the business community to collaborate with TRA by reporting dishonest traders involved in smuggling and tax evasion.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to improving the business environment through tax reforms and the implementation of clear, efficient customs procedures to facilitate the timely clearance of goods.

Moreover, he described it as a great honor for Tanzania to host the WCO ESA Regional Meetings, noting that the forum focuses on leveraging modern customs systems to facilitate trade and ensure that business operations are not unnecessarily delayed.