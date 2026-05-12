Tanzania Banks On Climate Resilience for Its Long-Term Economic Growth

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA'S Development Vision 2050 and the Long-Term Perspective Plan (2025-2050) have placed environmental conservation and climate resilience among the country's key development pillars, with the goal of positioning the nation among global leaders in environmental stewardship by 2050.

Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), Eng Hamad Masauni, made the statement in a press conference in Dar es Salaam today, May 11, 2026, saying the country is now aligning long-term economic growth with environmental sustainability as climate change threats continue to intensify worldwide.

Speaking ahead of this year's World Environment Day commemorations, the minister said Tanzania's Vision 2050 recognises environmental conservation and climate resilience as critical components of sustainable national development noting that the vision seeks to strengthen efforts in forest conservation, climate adaptation, clean energy use and sustainable management of natural resources.

"The issue of environmental conservation is now part of our national development journey. Every Tanzanian must take responsibility in ensuring the progress we achieve today does not compromise the lives of future generations," he said.

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Eng Masauni said this year's World Environment Day celebrations globally will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, under the theme "Addressing Climate Change through Action and at the national level, Tanzania will commemorate the day under the theme "Vision 2050: Let Us Take Responsibility to Green Tanzania."

Elaborating, the minister said the theme reflects the country's determination to intensify climate action and environmental protection efforts amid growing global environmental challenges, including droughts, floods, water scarcity, disease outbreaks and food insecurity.

Moreover, he warned that Tanzania's solid waste generation, currently estimated at between 12.1 million and 17.4 million tonnes annually, could rise sharply to between 30 million and 60 million tonnes per year by 2050 if urgent action is not taken.

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According to him, organic waste accounts for 60 to 75 per cent of all waste generated, while recyclable materials such as plastics, paper, aluminium, glass and electronic waste make up between 10 and 15 per cent.

He noted that only a small portion of the approximately 9.9 million tonnes of organic waste generated annually is recycled.

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However, he highlighted achievements recorded by the government in advancing environmental conservation and climate resilience programmes saying survival rates for trees planted during the 2025/26 financial year reached 76 per cent, while the use of clean cooking energy has increased from 6.9 per cent in 2021 to 28.6 per cent in 2025.

The minister urged citizens to actively participate in environmental conservation through tree planting, proper waste management, sustainable land use and adoption of clean cooking energy technologies.

He also stressed the importance of complying with regulations banning plastic bags, including restrictions on their production, importation, sale and use.

As part of the commemorations, the minister announced that the government has organised a series of activities from May 11 to June 5, including public awareness campaigns, environmental clean-up exercises, tree planting events and scientific conferences.

Major events include a youth environmental forum at the University of Dar es Salaam on May 26, a regional environmental stakeholders' conference at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre on May 28, and environmental technology exhibitions in Dodoma from June 1 to 5.

The climax of the celebrations will be held on June 5 at the Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre in Dodoma, where President Samia is expected to officiate and launch the Strategic Transformation Programme for Sustainable Environment Tanzania (2026-2030).