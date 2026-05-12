Angola and Algeria Sign 11 Cooperation Agreements

Algiers — Angolan Foreign Minister Téte António announced that Angola and Algeria will sign 11 new cooperation agreements on Monday, marking progress on 24 pending bilateral instruments.

In statements to the press, ahead of the visit that the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, will make to Algeria starting today, he said that the agreements cover strategic sectors, including education, air transport and institutional cooperation.

According to Téte António, the instruments will be signed in the presence of the two Heads of State, consolidating a partnership "based on comparative advantages" and the similarities existing between Angola and Algeria.

He stated that bilateral cooperation reflects the mutual interest in deepening relations in sectors considered priorities for economic and institutional development.

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He stressed that Angola has vast economic potential, while Algeria represents one of the largest African economies and the main one in the Maghreb, a reality that, he said, opens up space for greater cooperation.

"Angola and Algeria will evolve. The aim is to continue to build on the excellence that already exists," he stated.

The governor also advocated for strengthening contacts between the two peoples, in addition to diplomatic and political cooperation.

In the area of air transport, he stated that actions are underway to allow, in the coming months, the return of the Algerian airline to flights to Luanda, a measure that should facilitate the movement of people and goods between the two countries.

Regarding economic and institutional cooperation, he highlighted the signing of agreements between AIPEX and its Algerian counterpart, aimed at facilitating investment and business activity.

On the other hand, Téte António described the presidential visit as historic, as it represents the first state visit of an Angolan President to Algeria, in addition to reflecting the strategic relationship built since the national liberation struggle.

"Algeria was one of our great bases of support for the struggle for the liberation of Angola, not only in terms of training, but also in diplomatic assistance during the independence process, cooperation that continues through regular consultations between the two States," he stressed.

According to the diplomat, the historical ties between Luanda and Algiers allow for a fluid and permanent political relationship.

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He also recalled that, since the signing of the General Cooperation Agreement in 1983, the two countries have already signed 17 legal instruments, a number that should increase with the new agreements planned within the framework of the presidential visit. MGM/ART/DAN/DOJ