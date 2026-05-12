Angola: MPs Call for Mass Civil Registration in Communities

Ondjiva — The group of MPs from the Cunene Provincial Constituency, on Friday in Ondjiva, called for increased mass issuance of personal documents in communities, to bring services closer to national citizens.

The parliamentarians delivered this message during a consultation meeting with officials from the Cunene Provincial Delegation of Justice and Human Rights, during this period, they learned how the institution works.

At the time, MP Lúcia Sincopela said that the services for issuing Identity Cards, birth certificates, and other documents, particularly in hard-to-reach rural areas, should be strengthened, since several complaints were noted regarding delays and failures in the issuance of personal documents.

"As parliamentarians, our mission is to monitor the problems affecting the population, to advocate with the Executive and find solutions to the main difficulties", she emphasized.

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He asked municipal administrations to combine efforts in supporting technical brigades with accommodation and work resources to make services in communities faster.

The MP stated that, with the 2027 elections approaching, young people of voting age for the first time must possess their ID cards, because without the aforementioned document, they will not be able to participate in this process.

The province of Cunene has Justice services installed in six of its 14 municipalities, as well as a Registry Office located in the city of Ondjiva.

It also has five birth registration posts at the General Hospital Simione Mucune, the maternity hospital in Caimo, the hospital in Chiulo, the commune of Môngua, and the administration of Cuanhama.

LHE/ACS/MRA/DOJ