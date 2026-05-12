Ethiopia: IMF Commends Ethiopia's Progress On Ambitious Economic Reform Agenda

Addis Ababa — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has praised Ethiopia for making strong progress in its ambitious economic reform efforts despite ongoing global economic pressures.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to discuss Ethiopia's economic progress, partnership, and shared priorities.

After the meeting, Prime Minister Abiy shared that the discussion focused on Ethiopia's reform journey and areas of cooperation with the IMF.

"We exchanged views on economic progress, partnership, and shared priorities," he said in a social media post.

Speaking on Ethiopia's reform efforts, Georgieva acknowledged the country's resilience in navigating difficult global conditions.

"At a difficult time, Ethiopia is making impressive progress on an ambitious economic reform program," she said.

She also reaffirmed the IMF's continued backing for Ethiopia's economic transformation.

"I reaffirmed the Fund's strong support for that effort and overall commitment to Ethiopia and the region," Georgieva added.

Ethiopia has been pursuing broad economic reforms aimed at stabilizing the economy, attracting investment, and creating sustainable growth, with continued support from the International Monetary Fund.