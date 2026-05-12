Zimbabwe: Chivayo Rewards Dynamos With Bus, U.S.$50,000 Desite Loss to Caps United

11 May 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has gifted Dynamos FC a team bus and US$50,000 in cash, despite the team suffering a 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals CAPS United FC in the Harare Derby at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

Chivayo had initially pledged to buy the Glamour Boys a new bus if they managed to defeat CAPS United in the highly anticipated Harare derby.

However, despite Dynamos falling short in the encounter, he announced he would reward the team for their effort.

"Accordingly, I extend a big congratulations to the Glamour Boys!!! I will also proceed with purchasing a BRAND-NEW 65-seater BUS for Dynamos Football Club," read part of Chivayo's post.

"In addition, I will give the players USD $50,000 for trying hard as motivation and encouragement despite the defeat."

The gesture comes at a difficult time for the Harare giants, who are enduring a poor run of form.

Dynamos have now gone five matches without a victory, recording two defeats and three draws.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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