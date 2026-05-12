Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Appoints Former Army Chief to Zanu-PF's Politburo

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed former Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) commander General (Rtd) Philip Valerio Sibanda to ZANU PF's highest decision-making body, the politburo.

Sibanda's appointment was confirmed in a statement released Monday by ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, who said the appointment takes immediate effect.

"The Zanu PF First Secretary and President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Cde. Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, exercising his mandate under Article 9, Section 65 as read with Section 67 of the Zanu PF Constitution, has appointed General (Rtd) Philip Valerio Sibanda to the Zanu PF Politburo. This appointment is with immediate effect," said Mutsvangwa.

Mnangagwa had in 2023 appointed Sibanda as an ex-officio politburo member while he was still serving as commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, but withdrew the move following criticism that it violated Section 208(2) of the Constitution, which prohibits members of the security services from participating in partisan political activities or advancing the interests of any political party.

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Sibanda, who succeeded Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as ZDF commander after the latter's elevation to the vice presidency following former President Robert Mugabe's removal in 2017, officially retired from military service in November last year.

His appointment comes amid internal succession battles in the ruling party over the Constitution Amendment Bill No.3 that seeks to extend Mnangagwa's current term by two years.

If passed, the proposed amendment would effectively keep Mnangagwa in office until 2030.