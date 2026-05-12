South Africa: Ramaphosa Shuts Down Resignation Calls After Phala Phala Court Ruling

The Constitutional Court ruled on Friday that parliament broke the law when it dismissed the Phala Phala farm theft report.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told South Africa on Monday that he will not step down and will fight the report findings.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will not step down. He shut down calls for his resignation during an address to the nation on Monday.

This comes after the Constitutional Court ruled on Friday that parliament broke the law. In December 2022, parliament voted to throw out an independent report into the Phala Phala scandal.

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The court ruling brings the report back. It also reopens the door for a possible impeachment inquiry against the president.

But Ramaphosa told the country the court ruling does not force him to leave his job.

"I want to make it clear that I am not resigning," Ramaphosa said.

He said stepping down would give a win to people who want to break down the country. He said he will keep serving South Africa.

The scandal started in 2022 when a former spy chief laid charges. He said Ramaphosa tried to hide the theft of cash from his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.

People first thought US4-million was stolen. It later came out that thieves took about US580,000. Ramaphosa said the money came from selling buffalo.

Ramaphosa said he did not steal public money or break any laws.

An independent panel previously found evidence that the president may have done something wrong.

Parliament blocked the report before an impeachment committee could look at it.

Now that the court has brought the report back, Ramaphosa's lawyers have told him to fight it. Ramaphosa said he will launch a legal process to review the report.

Opposition parties want the president to resign. His supporters say the court did not find him guilty of anything.

Ramaphosa said he respects the court decision and the law.