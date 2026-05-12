South Africa: Kluyts Murder Trial Set to Begin - South African News Briefs - May 12, 2026

Kluyts Murder Trial Set to Begin in Johannesburg

The murder trial of 23-year-old Bafana Mahungela, accused of killing Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts, is set to begin in the Johannesburg High Court, reports EWN. The case drew national attention after CCTV footage showed Mahungela leaving the scene wearing Kluyts’ blood-stained T-shirt. Kluyts, who was pregnant, was found dead in bushes near a Parkmore parkrun in Sandton in October 2023. Mahungela faces charges of murder, kidnapping, and robbery with aggravating circumstances and has been denied bail several times. Mahungela admitted to removing Kluyt's clothing and wearing her blue T-shirt, but denied killing her, claiming he found her already dead and feared leaving fingerprints behind.

Madlanga Commission Hears Drug Bags Fell From Container

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The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has heard testimony that more than 20 bags of illicit drugs allegedly fell from a container when law enforcement officers opened it, reports SABC News. Gauteng Hawks Unit Commander Francois Steyn told the commission that no photographs were taken to document the condition of the sealed container or the contents as they fell out, despite this being standard procedure. Steyn was testifying about the 2021 theft of narcotics in Aeroton, Johannesburg. He said officers should have photographed the seals before opening the container and documented every stage of the process. A new witness is expected to testify before the commission.

ConCourt to Hear Postbank-SASSA Contract Dispute

The Constitutional Court is set to hear arguments on the termination of a contract between Postbank and the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), reports EWN. SASSA and Postbank are involved in an ongoing dispute, which led Postbank to petition the court to halt the termination. The state-owned bank pays grants to about 3 million beneficiaries as part of the Master Services agreement. SASSA is challenging the bank's move to terminate the Master Services contract. SASSA has cited poor performance and financial inefficiencies as reasons for the termination. Postbank challenged the validity of the termination notice.

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