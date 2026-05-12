Kenya: SHA Boosts Maternity and Cancer Care Funding in Major Universal Health Coverage Push

Nairobi — The Social Health Authority has announced an expansion of key health benefit packages, including free maternity services at primary healthcare facilities and increased cancer treatment coverage, in what the government says is part of efforts to strengthen Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

In a public notice issued on Monday, SHA said the enhanced packages follow directives issued by President William Samoei Ruto during the 2025 State of the Nation Address, resolutions of the 12th Ordinary Session of the National and County Governments Coordinating Summit, and findings from public participation and utilization data.

The changes were published through Legal Notice No. 78 of 2026 by the Cabinet Secretary for Health in consultation with the SHA Board.

Under the revised package, all registered beneficiaries will now access free delivery services at Level 2 and Level 3 health facilities on a walk-in, walk-out basis.

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SHA said the services will be financed through the Primary Healthcare Fund, with facilities set to receive Sh10,000 for normal delivery and essential newborn care, while caesarean section procedures and newborn care will attract reimbursements of Sh30,000.

"The enhancements mark a significant milestone in our commitment to Universal Health Coverage and leaving no Kenyan behind," SHA said in the notice signed by Chief Executive Officer Dr Mercy Mwangangi.

Cancer patients are also set to benefit from expanded financial support, with the annual cancer benefits package rising from Sh550,000 to Sh800,000.

The allocation under the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund for chronic illnesses has similarly been increased from Sh150,000 to Sh400,000.

The revised package covers oncology consultations of up to Sh2,500 per visit, including access to oncologists, nutritionists, mental health support and palliative care.

Chemotherapy administration will be covered at Sh5,500 per session, while radiotherapy sessions will attract Sh3,600 for up to 30 sessions.

Advanced diagnostic procedures including CT scans, MRI scans, PET scans and PSMA PET scans have also been incorporated into the package, alongside specialized therapies such as brachytherapy and stereotactic body radiotherapy.

SHA further announced new support measures for patients living with sickle cell disease, including coverage for apheresis platelets at Sh20,000 and red cell exchange at Sh70,000, each payable up to three times within a policy period.

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The authority urged registered beneficiaries and healthcare providers to seek clarification on the enhanced benefits through SHA communication channels.